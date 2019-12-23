- What is a model release?
- Model release is a document which is required for all of the photos with recognizable faces. In simple terms, a model release is a document signed by the person that can be recognized in a photo, giving her or his permission to the photographer to use that photo for commercial purposes. Even if the photo is actually depicting the photographer himself (a “selfie”), we still need to have the model release filled in if you want to sell it on Foap.
- So where can you find this model release to fill in? Very simple! Just click here!
- The left side of the document is for the “model” to fill in their data and sign.
- The right side of the document is for the photographer to fill in and sign.
- How can I fill it up?
- You can print it, sign it and take a photo of it.
- You can fill up the model release using this link https://www.sejda.com/sign-pdf. Below you can find the instruction on how to do it correctly:
- 1) Click "Upload PDF file" and choose Foap model release PDF file to upload (make sure to download it from the link above to your PC before doing so)
- 2) Click on each line you want to fill in in order to begin typing
- 3) To add your signature click on the icon showing a pen on the right (1 of 3 small icons in the middle of the screen) and click "New Signature" and then click "Draw". After you draw it click "Save" and add signature to an appropriate place on the document (you can modify your signature size).
- 4) Once you finish, click "Apply changes" and click "Download" once the signed PDF is prepared.
- You can fill it up using a desktop app e.g. Adobe Acrobat.
- HOW SHOULD I PROVIDE A MODEL RELEASE?
- You have to provide it using our model release panel.
- Make sure to check out this link in order to provide the model release correctly. Thanks!
